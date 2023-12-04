Nigerian Sunday Olapade wins 2023 PGA Goldfields Golf Championship

Sunday Olapade

Lagos-based golfer Sunday Olapade has won the 2023 Goldfields PGA Championship hosted in Ghana.

The Gold Fields PGA Championship is aimed at exhibiting and honouring exceptional talent on the golf course.



He secured the victory in a fascinating playoff against Ghana's Kojo Barnni on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



Olapade put up a mesmerizing performance to claim the title, GH₵80,000 cash prize, and the prestigious championship blue jacket after beating the reigning champion.

Meanwhile, Vincent Torgah, a top contender and a three-time champion finished third with Augustine Manasseh claiming the fourth spot.



In the seniors category, Emos Korblah clinched the top position, and Constance Awuni emerged victorious among the aspiring female professional players.



