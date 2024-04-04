Nigerian football star threatens suicide after his wife allegedly cheated on him with UK-based pastor

Olanrewaju Kayode with his wife and kids

Former Nigeria U-17 striker, Olanrewaju Kayode, has reportedly threatened to commit suicide due to overwhelming marital issues.

According to reports by soccernet.ng, Kayode has accused his wife, Ezinne Dora Kayode, of cheating on him with a UK-based Nigerian pastor Obi Adegboyega.



The report also indicates that the wife, who is a football agent, has allegedly conspired with three individuals to seize the footballer's assets.



Additionally, she is reported to have sold the players two Mercedes SUVs to fund her lavish relationship with the pastor.



The wife has allegedly absconded with the footballer's three children since Sunday, March 24, 2024, with authorities searching for them.

Soccernet reports that the Nigerian Police are yet to recover the stolen vehicles, properties, and kidnapped children.



Olanrewaju Kayode, who plays for Genclerbirligi in Turkey, has not featured for the club since March 3, 2024, as reports suggest he has terminated his contract over safety reasons.



