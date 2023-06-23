0
Nigerian forward Idion Ighalo reveals how supporters wanted to bury him alive after World Cup woes

Fri, 23 Jun 2023

Saudi Arabia-based Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has disclosed that Nigeria’s failure to beat Ghana in the World Cup playoffs was his worst nightmare.

According to the 34-year-old, it was the fury of Nigerian supporters who chose to abuse him for weeks following Super Eagle’s ouster that hurt him more.

Ghana managed to draw 1-1 in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 after picking up a vital goalless stalemate at the Kumasi Stadium on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Skipper Thomas Partey fetched Ghana’s goal before Wiiliam Troost Ekong pulled parity for the Nigerians as the game failed to produce more goals.

However, Ighalo was part of the Nigerian team who failed to beat Ghana as the Black Stars sailed through via away goal rule.

“The two worst experiences I had with the Super Eagles was the game against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup when I missed a chance and the whole of Nigeria wanted to bury me alive”, the Al Hilal man told Elegbete TV.

“Also, the last World Cup which we did not qualify for was another bad time for me.”

Ighalo retired from the national team in 2019 when Nigeria won bronze and he emerged the top scorer with five goals at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Super Eagles man has featured for clubs in Span, Norway, China, England, Saudi Arabia, and Italy.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
