Nigerian giants Enyimba FC eye sensational move for Medeama SC goalie Eric Ofori-Antwi

Medeama SC goalkeeper, Eric Ofori-Antwi

Nigerian giants Enyimba International FC have made an approach to sign Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori-Antwi, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Enyimba have written to the Ghana Premier League to enquire about the availability of the highly rated goalkeeper over a possible transfer.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands Medeama are ready to let go of Ofori-Antwi if Enyimba's offer is very convincing.



The former Ghana U20 shot stopper has two more years left on his contract with the Yellow and Mauves outfit.



Ofori-Antwi has been a key figure in the Medeama setup since joining in January 2017 after leaving Asante Kotoko SC.

The 25-year-old was the goalkeeper for Ghana at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal where the Black Stars B finished as runners-up.



Medeama have already lined up a replacement for Ofori Antwi as they are close to signing former AshantiGold goalie Frank Boateng.



Ofori-Antwi will be teammates with compatriots Daniel Darkwah, Emmanuel Ampiah and Farouk Mohammed if he joins the Aba giants.

