Nigerian politician dies while watching Nigeria-South Africa semi-finals clash

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh

Nigerian politician, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, slumped and passed on while watching the Super Eagles' semi-final game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

A report by Nigerian news outlet, Punch indicates that the former member of the House of Representatives shouted, slumped, and died in the process when South Africa scored from the penalty spot to level the game.



The Publicity Secretary of Agbor Community Union Mr Augustine Ekamagule, in an interview with Punch, confirmed the passing of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress after a family member informed him.



“The family member said Ojougboh was watching the match and immediately after South Africa scored the goal, he shouted and slumped."



“All efforts to revive him were not fruitful. It was around that 3 a.m. that the family announced his death.”

The Super Eagles suffered a late score to go on and win the tie 4-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all after 120 minutes of an exciting tie.



Nigeria will now play Ivory Coast in the final while South Africa take on DR Congo in the third-place fixture.



EE/EK