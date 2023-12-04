Nigerian rapper tells Cristiano Ronaldo to accept that Messi is a better player

Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has entreated Cristiano Ronaldo to accept that Lionel Messi is better than him.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Odumodublvck named Messi as his favourite among the two great players.



He said he drew inspiration from Messi's career, referencing the former Barcelona man's trajectory of losing three finals in a row but bounced back to win three in a row including the FIFA World Cup at age 35.



"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi. Yeah, I had to put that out. King of football. Cleared everybody's doubts and he won the World Cup. After losing five finals or four finals with Argentina. That's a symbol of hope, a symbol of determination. Don't give up. I'm 30 years old. A lot of artiste blew up when they were 20/21. I know how far I've come to get here. It took me seven years to get to this point, so when I look at Messi, I draw inspiration. That's why he's the greatest. Yeah, it is."



He then acknowledged Ronaldo's ability but told the Portuguese man to accept when someone else was better.



"Yeah, shout out Ronaldo too because like hard work. Ronaldo is that guy too and there's no problem if someone is better than you at something. That's my message to Ronaldo."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry has been the longest between two players competing for the spot as the greatest of this generation.



The argument stretches to who among the two can be rated as the Greatest Player of All-Time (GOAT).





