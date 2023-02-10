0
Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru banned for violating anti-doping rules

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has suspended Nigerian sprinter, Divine Oduduru indefinitely for violating two anti-doping regulations.

The 26-year-old 100m and 200-metre sprinter has been charged for "the possession and or use or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances" by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

According to a BBC report sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, Divine Oduduru might be out for a very long time as the AIU is seeking to impose a 6-year ban on him for the violations.

The suspension of Divine comes a year after his teammate, Okagbare was handed an 11-year ban for doping violations before the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Divine Oduduru has a personal best of 9.86 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.73 seconds in the 200 metres - a national record.

He was disqualified in the 100m heats in Tokyo, where he also reached the 200m semi-finals.



