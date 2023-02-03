Nigerian tech billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi set to buy Premier League-bound Sheffield United

A collage of Dozy Mmobuosi and players of Sheffield United

Tech entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi is on the verge of completing a deal to buy English Championship club, Sheffield United.

Times reports that Mmobuosi is in the final stages of the £90 million (NGN50 million) takeover.



With all paperwork completed, the billionaire needs to conclude the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test for the deal to be completed, the report added.



Mmobuosi is the billionaire founder of Tingo Mobile PLC.



The Bramall Lane club was put up for sale by the current owner, Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud and was close to selling to American businessman Henry Mauriss last year before the deal collapsed. Said is reportedly worth more than £7 billion (NGN4 trillion).

Mmobuosi would look to turn the financial fortunes of the club with things going almost perfectly on the pitch, Soccernet.ng reports.



Sheffield United are flying high in the English Championship despite the lack of big spending in the last two transfer windows due to a transfer embargo.



Managed astutely by English coach Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United are sitting in second position on the league table.



The Blades have an 18-point advantage over third-place Middlesbrough despite playing one fewer game and are a near-sure bet for promotion to the Premier League.