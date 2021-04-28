Nigerian top-flight side Rivers United sign former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful

Striker Samuel Afful

Ghanaian striker Samuel Afful has signed a two-year contract with Nigeria Professional Football League side Rivers United.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas player has vowed to help the club to secure a CAF inter-clubs competition ticket.



''So far, I am with Rivers United I will always give in my best to make sure our dream is being fulfilled,'' Afful said in an interview.



''I have a big task to be fulfilled in the team and with the help of the entire team I will give my best.



''The most important thing for me is to be among the legends that will lead Rivers United to the continent again.

''I believe in my ability and of the coach. The teamwork is very vital and important that is all we need as we resume the second round of the very soon.''



Afful had a short stint with Tanzanian side Azam FC and also played for Iraqi side Al Talaba.



He was part of the Local Black Stars side which won the WAFU Cup of Nations in 2013 and was with Ghana at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.