Nigerians attack 'ungrateful' Napoli for trolling Osimhen after missing penalty against Bologna

Some Nigerians on social media, specifically X (formally Twitter) have slammed Napoli for turning against Victor Osimhen after the player missed a penalty in the club's draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Osimhen failed to put Napoli ahead in the game after missing the penalty inside the 72nd minute as the game eventually ended goalless.



The club's TikTok account shared a video that some Nigerians view to be a mocking of Osimhen for protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it.



A section has condemned the club and called for the sacking of their TikTok admin while others have suggested that Osimhen depart the club for being ungrateful.



The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in the Serie A last season, leading Napoli to their first Seria A triumph in 33 years.



This season, he has got off to a good start scoring three goals in five games.

Napoli’s admin on TikTok trolling Victor Osimhen? Or what's this nonsense for your own player?



This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/QvPluTDbep — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023

Victor Osimhen fought hard for Napoli to win the Scudetto last season . Fast forward, he has scored 3 goals in 5 this season and now he’s being trolled for missing a penalty . Pathetic pic.twitter.com/dZHoZODcfB — nkunku’s houseboy???? (@iamyourspec) September 26, 2023

Victor osimhen should have left Napoli since



But he wanted to fulfil is promise pic.twitter.com/6clSDOr5su — ???????????????? (@_fola1) September 26, 2023

Small fame Victor Osimhen gave Napoli, they want to misuse it.



It's high time Osimhen leaves the club, he deserves better!! pic.twitter.com/9OAPoUkvn6 — ???????????????????????? ???? (@SympllyTHEO) September 26, 2023

If no be Victor Osimhen, wetin concern us and Napoli football before? — SMALLIE (@the_smallie) September 26, 2023

Dear @sscnapoli, your admin is on TikTok trolling your own Player, Victor Osimhen for missing a Penalty.



Is this how you repay a Player who fought hard on the field to end your 33 years of waiting for a League title?? pic.twitter.com/33TlWkEwtg — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) September 26, 2023

This is an insult to Victor Osimhen to me. Nothing you can tell me. Napoli Tik Tok admin is moving mad. How will you slander your own player for likes or what?



Posting a clip of him also missing a penalty in their last game???? pic.twitter.com/MJ3wWcRYzi — charles (@Iam_charlez13) September 26, 2023

Napoli don’t deserve this Victor Osimhen, bring him to Chelsea pic.twitter.com/svFC0jbx2o — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) September 26, 2023

Imagine Bellingham missing a penalty & Real Madrid is trolling him on official page on TikTok. There will be a meltdown.



But Napoli posted Osimhen on their TikTok & disabled comment.



Frame1: Official page

Frame2: Kvara's post with comment

Frame3: Osimhen with disabled comment pic.twitter.com/asBpT6UUqN — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023

I can't believe napoli is trolling Victor Osimhen. They dont deserve him, pls Come to Chelsea King ????️????️ pic.twitter.com/aq2KlbSao3 — Blue homie ???? ???? (@iam_cyfa) September 26, 2023

Victor Osimhen is an important player to this Napoli squad, and the TikTok admin's actions towards him is so unfair. Considering the fact that he won them the league title ????pic.twitter.com/07nNLjcg5v — Morale???? (@M_orale_) September 26, 2023

