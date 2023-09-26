Nigerians attack 'ungrateful' Napoli for trolling Osimhen after missing penalty against Bologna

Some Nigerians on social media, specifically X (formally Twitter) have slammed Napoli for turning against Victor Osimhen after the player missed a penalty in the club's draw against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Osimhen failed to put Napoli ahead in the game after missing the penalty inside the 72nd minute as the game eventually ended goalless.
The club's TikTok account shared a video that some Nigerians view to be a mocking of Osimhen for protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it.
A section has condemned the club and called for the sacking of their TikTok admin while others have suggested that Osimhen depart the club for being ungrateful.
The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in the Serie A last season, leading Napoli to their first Seria A triumph in 33 years.
This season, he has got off to a good start scoring three goals in five games.
Checkout Nigerians outburst on social media below
Napoli’s admin on TikTok trolling Victor Osimhen? Or what's this nonsense for your own player?— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023
This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/QvPluTDbep
Victor Osimhen fought hard for Napoli to win the Scudetto last season . Fast forward, he has scored 3 goals in 5 this season and now he’s being trolled for missing a penalty . Pathetic pic.twitter.com/dZHoZODcfB— nkunku’s houseboy???? (@iamyourspec) September 26, 2023
Victor osimhen should have left Napoli since— ???????????????? (@_fola1) September 26, 2023
But he wanted to fulfil is promise pic.twitter.com/6clSDOr5su
Small fame Victor Osimhen gave Napoli, they want to misuse it.— ???????????????????????? ???? (@SympllyTHEO) September 26, 2023
It's high time Osimhen leaves the club, he deserves better!! pic.twitter.com/9OAPoUkvn6
If no be Victor Osimhen, wetin concern us and Napoli football before?— SMALLIE (@the_smallie) September 26, 2023
Dear @sscnapoli, your admin is on TikTok trolling your own Player, Victor Osimhen for missing a Penalty.— LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) September 26, 2023
Is this how you repay a Player who fought hard on the field to end your 33 years of waiting for a League title?? pic.twitter.com/33TlWkEwtg
This is an insult to Victor Osimhen to me. Nothing you can tell me. Napoli Tik Tok admin is moving mad. How will you slander your own player for likes or what?— charles (@Iam_charlez13) September 26, 2023
Posting a clip of him also missing a penalty in their last game???? pic.twitter.com/MJ3wWcRYzi
Napoli don’t deserve this Victor Osimhen, bring him to Chelsea pic.twitter.com/svFC0jbx2o— Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) September 26, 2023
Imagine Bellingham missing a penalty & Real Madrid is trolling him on official page on TikTok. There will be a meltdown.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 26, 2023
But Napoli posted Osimhen on their TikTok & disabled comment.
Frame1: Official page
Frame2: Kvara's post with comment
Frame3: Osimhen with disabled comment pic.twitter.com/asBpT6UUqN
I can't believe napoli is trolling Victor Osimhen. They dont deserve him, pls Come to Chelsea King ????️????️ pic.twitter.com/aq2KlbSao3— Blue homie ???? ???? (@iam_cyfa) September 26, 2023
Victor Osimhen is an important player to this Napoli squad, and the TikTok admin's actions towards him is so unfair. Considering the fact that he won them the league title ????pic.twitter.com/07nNLjcg5v— Morale???? (@M_orale_) September 26, 2023
