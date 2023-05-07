0
Sports

Nigerians edit Serie A artwork, crown Osimhen ‘by force’ as King of Napoli

Kwara Vs. Osimhen Maradona.jpeg The edited Osimhen artwork to the right

Nigerians on Twitter took on the organizers of Italy’s top flight league, the Serie A, dethroning their choice of best player for league winners, Napoli.

Serie A posted a photo of Napoli ace and Argentine giant Maradona placing a crown on the head of striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a sign that he was the club’s best this season.

Barely an hour after the post, Nigerians were tweeting an edited version of the photo with Maradona crowning Osimhen.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the club’s Number 77 enjoyed a good partnership with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, who has been seen as the Naples side’s best player all season.

Osimhen has 27 goals with 4 assists so far whiles Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 14 goals with 14 assists.

Osimhen’s goal on May 4 secured Napoli a draw at Udinese and also the league trophy for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen has been one of the most influential players for the new Scudetto winners, as he was seen celebrating with his colleagues on the pitch and in the dressing room after the game.





