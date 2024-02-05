Sports

Nigerians roast Napoli for not congratulating Victor Osimhen Nigeria's victory over South Africa

Super Eagles Xxx Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen

Mon, 5 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on social media have slammed Napoli for failing to congratulate Victor Osimhen for progressing to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles eliminated Angola in the quarter-final, beating them 1-0 on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Almost all clubs who have their player in the Super Eagles squad have congratulated them for the big achievement and moving closer to the title.

Meanwhile, Napoli are yet to congratulate Osimhen. Their last post on Osimhen was when he scored in Nigeria's one-all draw against Equatorial Guinea in the group opener.

The club's act has upset Nigerians who feel Victor Osimhen is not appreciated enough by the Italian side despite leading them to win the Serie A for the first time in 30 years.

Nonetheless, Osimhen is having an impressive tournament in spite of the lack of goals to back his performance. He has been instrumental in the Super Eagles' stunning run at the tournament.

