Nigerians roast Napoli for not congratulating Victor Osimhen Nigeria's victory over South Africa

Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen

Nigerians on social media have slammed Napoli for failing to congratulate Victor Osimhen for progressing to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles eliminated Angola in the quarter-final, beating them 1-0 on Friday, February 2, 2024.



Almost all clubs who have their player in the Super Eagles squad have congratulated them for the big achievement and moving closer to the title.



Meanwhile, Napoli are yet to congratulate Osimhen. Their last post on Osimhen was when he scored in Nigeria's one-all draw against Equatorial Guinea in the group opener.



The club's act has upset Nigerians who feel Victor Osimhen is not appreciated enough by the Italian side despite leading them to win the Serie A for the first time in 30 years.



Nonetheless, Osimhen is having an impressive tournament in spite of the lack of goals to back his performance. He has been instrumental in the Super Eagles' stunning run at the tournament.

Read some reactions below





Napoli is yet to congratulate Osimhen after progressing in AFCON. pic.twitter.com/G8pudREm0H — OlusolaObasa????❤️ ???????? (@J_Obasa) February 3, 2024

Victor Osimhen & Nigeria has booked their place in the semis and not even a single tweet from the Napoli official page to congratulate him. wow — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) February 3, 2024

So is it that Napoli does not know that Osimhen is playing AFCON? Because why haven’t they @sscnapoli posted anything about Osimhen or AFCON since it started?



What would make you not even post your player in a tournament like every other club post their own players.



Don’t you… pic.twitter.com/7BYmMEdXQa — SERAH IBRAHIM (@TheSerahIbrahim) February 3, 2024

Even Alnassr is posting fufana but Napoli couldn't do the same for Osimhen pic.twitter.com/t5M3fBOhac — Amara Eneje (@Maraneje1) January 29, 2024

Napoli never see anything, shey be them refused to appreciate/congratulate Victor Osimhen for the progress far. I nor know as una see am ooo but this is not sweet to hear, the boy has f@ught a good f!ght for them, so what's all this naaawwww, at this point it is bitter. — Akolo (@Akolo_0010) February 4, 2024

The racism in Italy stinks bro ????



Napoli never post Osimhen since AFCON start. So bad. Dem no even congratulate am when he qualify for QF. Chai — Alt Reborn (@alt_reborn) January 29, 2024

Victor Osimhen & Nigeria has booked their place in the semis and not even a single tweet from the Napoli official page to congratulate him. High time he leaves. — HosannaSZN⚽️???? (@HosannaSZN) February 3, 2024

Napoli na very useless club them no fit even post osimhen to congratulate him — Mr Klux (@daree_xx) February 3, 2024

If Napoli like make they no post, or congratulate Osimhen. that won't stop the star boy from shining???????? — Mr.Morale ???? (@AlexSinzu) February 3, 2024

Napoli handle no Dey bother congratulate osimhen, nice one from una — TUNDE (@nicefrancis007) February 3, 2024

EE/EK