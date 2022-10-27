0
Sports

Nigerians set our team bus on fire after we beat them - Joe Carr

Joe Carr 4567654567.png Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Joeseph Carr has narrated how their team bus was set on fire in Nigeria.

The bus was burnt after the Black Stars beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 3-1 to crash their hopes of qualification.

The chaos started at the Lagos stadium soon after Black Stars had scored their third and winning goal in their World Cup elimination match against Nigeria.

Stones and bottles were thrown onto the pitch in protest as Black Stars celebrated. The players were escorted off the pitch by Nigerian troops.

The team bus was set on fire during the pitch invasion and the destruction of property outside the stadium.

“When we went to Nigeria and they burnt our bus I was there. Ghana Black Stars we went to Nigeria for Ecowas games they burnt our brand new bus," he Dan Kweku Yeboah TV as monitored by footballghana.com

"We beat them in 74 we did not fly we took the bus and when the game closed and we went outside our bus was on fire.”

