0
Menu
Sports

Nigerien midfielder Mamane Lawali leaves Hearts of Oak after 3 difficult years

Accra Hearts Of Oak Midfielder, Mamane Lawali Nigerien international, Mamane Lawali

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigerien international, Mamane Lawali has ended his three-year stay at Hearts of Oak following the expiration of his contract.

The Ghana Premier League club on Thursday, December 29, confirmed that the player has decided not to extend his stay.

“After 3 years of being with Accra Hearts of Oak, midfielder, Lawali Mamane has finally parted ways with the club.

“The Nigerien midfielder whose contract ended this year has opted not to extend his contract with the club thereby bringing his stay at the club to an end. He has opted to continue with his career elsewhere,” an official communique from the Phobians said.

The exquisite passer sustained an injury in his first year at the club and underwent successful surgery in South Africa.

Since then, he has spent most of his time going through his prescribed rehabilitation program.

Now fit, the midfielder believes it is better to move away from Hearts of Oak to open a new chapter in his career.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: