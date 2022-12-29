Nigerien midfielder Mamane Lawali leaves Hearts of Oak after 3 difficult years

Nigerien international, Mamane Lawali

Nigerien international, Mamane Lawali has ended his three-year stay at Hearts of Oak following the expiration of his contract.

The Ghana Premier League club on Thursday, December 29, confirmed that the player has decided not to extend his stay.



“After 3 years of being with Accra Hearts of Oak, midfielder, Lawali Mamane has finally parted ways with the club.



“The Nigerien midfielder whose contract ended this year has opted not to extend his contract with the club thereby bringing his stay at the club to an end. He has opted to continue with his career elsewhere,” an official communique from the Phobians said.

The exquisite passer sustained an injury in his first year at the club and underwent successful surgery in South Africa.



Since then, he has spent most of his time going through his prescribed rehabilitation program.



Now fit, the midfielder believes it is better to move away from Hearts of Oak to open a new chapter in his career.