Nii Noi Nortey fetes historic Adabraka Elders FC; rewards players, coaches, supporters

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey addressing the players and coaches

Players and officials of Adabraka Elders Football Club were on Saturday, July 15, 2023, feted by Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, the owner of the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation following their victory in the final of the middle league playoffs.

Adabraka Elders FC humiliated Abor Arsenal 4-1 to make history as the first team from the Adabraka area to qualify for the Division Two League.



Following the impressive win, Nii Noi Nortey who is the patron of the club hosted them at his residence to congratulate them for the remarkable victory.



Nii Noi Nortey feasted with the players, officials, and supporters of the club before handing out special rewards to all who contributed to the team’s advancement to the third tier of Ghana.



The event which was in fulfillment of a promise he made to the team ahead of the match saw the former NPP Klottey Korle Constituency Chairman gifting the team GH₵5000 as a reward for their qualification to division two.



For guiding the team to this historic feat, the coaching team were handed GH₵3000 while the supporters wing of the team got GH₵2000 for their unflinching support to the players.



Additionally, the scorers of the four goals were handed GH₵500 each as a bonus for finding the back of the net.

Addressing the team, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey commended the players, coaches and supporters for delivering what he contends to be a landmark victory for the entire Adabraka community.



Whiles urging all parties to continue playing their diverse roles for the progress of the team, Nii Noi Nortey promised to embark on an intensive campaign to secure sponsorships for the team.



Nii Noi Nortey urged the team not to rest on their laurels but to continue to push and make possible the dream of becoming the first club in Adabraka to participate in the Ghana Premier League.



To motivate the coaches and players to achieve this lofty ambition, Nii Noi Nortey promised to gift the coach of the side a brand new car should he lead the team to the Division One League.



The skipper of Adabraka Elders FC, Charles Nii Lante who was named Promising Star of the competition expressed gratitude to Nii Noi Nortey for his consistent support for the team.



He attributed the team’s rise to the division two league to God, the coaches, fans, and benevolent residents like Nii Noi Nortey who took a keen interest in the progress of the team.

He is confident that the team will qualify for the division one league and make themselves and the community proud.



Coach Richard Nai was grateful to Nii Noi Nortey for the gesture which he reckons will motivate his team to achieve more.



He downplayed the pressure on his team to win the division two league next season, stressing that his players will prepare for the competition.







KPE