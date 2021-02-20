Nii Noi to lead Hearts of Oak in-game against Dwarfs – Club confirms

Accra Hearts of Oak SC players

Accra Hearts of Oak has debunked reports that former player Laryea Kingston will lead the team as interim coach in their upcoming Ghana Premier League game with Ebusua Dwarfs.

Following the exit of head coach Kosta Papic and his deputy Asare Bediako, it was widely reported that former Black Stars ace Laryea Kingston will be in the dugout in Hearts of Oak's matchday 15 game with Dwarfs.



However, in a press release that was cited by GhanaWeb, Accra Hearts of Oak has announced that coach Samuel Nii Noi will lead the team at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Cape Coast-based side on Sunday.



This now brings to bed all the speculations about Laryea Kingston's return to Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Board in the release also called for clam from the supporters as plans are underway to restructure the technical team with the appointment of a head coach and an assistant in the coming days.

Read the press release from Accra Hearts of Oak in the post below:





