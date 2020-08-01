Nikolas Nartey expresses delight after joining SV Sandhausen on loan

Click for Market Deals →
Danish-born Ghanaian midfielder Nikolas Nartey has expressed his delight after completing his transfer to German second-tier side, SV Sandhausen on loan.
Nartey has joined SV Sandhausen from VfB Stuttgart after impressing on loan last season at Hansa Rostock in the German third division.
Nartey made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting four goals.
In his first interview following his unveiling as SV Sandhausen player, the midfielder said"I am very happy to be in Sandhausen and to play for the SVS fans. My goal is to have a lot of playing time to get, to help the team and to constantly develop myself”, Nikolas Nartey said
