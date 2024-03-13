Nima Kings FC partners Amin Apparel for ‘Faith and Determination’ initiative

File Photo

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Nima Kings Football Club has proudly announced its partnership with Amin Apparel, unveiling the ‘Faith and Determination Ramadan Support Initiative’ (RSI) slated for the Nima community this year.

Both brands are part of the AMIN Group brand portfolio, founded by former Black Stars and Right to Dream Academy Pioneer King Osei Gyan.



This community relations initiative is designed to provide educational, resourceful, and insightful support to the Nima inhabitants during the Islamic Ramadan season for the year.



Founded in Nima, Ghana, in 2018, AMIN Apparel is one of the world’s leading sustainable and artisanal luxury brands, and their partnership with the Accra-based club is expected to reinstall faith and determination and explore the intersection of sports, fashion and culture as a strong force for community building holistically.



In an Instagram post on social media, the Nima Kings football club announced their intention for a successful and intentional investment in the Nima society and said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with the Prestigious @aminapparel_ brand to bring you our “Faith and Determination” Ramadan Support Initiative (RSI) for this year.”

“Embark on a transformative journey with us as we join forces with the revered Zaid Bin Thabit Mosque and @spread_out_initiative to extend unwavering support to our esteemed players, devoted fans, and the entire community. Delve into a 5-week program meticulously crafted to enlighten, empower, and enrich through educational modules on resilience, self-restraint, purpose, and beyond, complemented by the provision of nourishing meals for the community.”



“Elevate your experience and be part of our esteemed community by connecting with us on WhatsApp.”



The month of fasting is a truly sacred and crucial one for all Muslims and Muslim athletes across the world and not just in Nima, and every club must take up the responsibility to support its athletes and communities. This initiative is a fantastic example of how football is for the people and will most definitely inspire and empower residents and Muslims all across the Nima and Zongo communities around the world.