Nine Medeama players transferred to Sirens in Malta to return over reported crisis

The agreement between Medeama and Sirens is reported to have hit a snag

The nine players Medeama transferred to Sirens FC in Malta are set to return to the Ghana Premier League side at the end of the season over alleged crisis.

Saharafootball.net is reporting that the partnership between the Ghana champions and the Malta Premier League club has hit a snag over unspecified reasons.



Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar all joined the Maltese side in August 2023.



Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players who left the Tarkwa-based side for Europe.

Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng and Joshua Agyemang signed a one-year loan deal while the remaining six players have put pen to paper on a permanent contract.



Per the report by Sahara Football, several players are owed salaries to the tune of four months, and others have been prevented from training with the first-team squad.