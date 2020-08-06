Sports News

Nkawkaw Park set to undergo renovation works

The Nkawkaw Park

It appears hope will soon arrive for the neglected Nkawkaw football stadium that has been left to its fate for years now.

The Nkawkaw Park is a sight to behold overlooking the gigantic Odweanoma mountains but with years of neglect and lack of maintains it looks a pale shadow of its former self.



It is home to former Ghana Premier League side Okwahu United but its now in a deplorable state with a grass-less pitch, rusting poles leaving a lot to be desired.



The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi earlier within the week held meetings with the Middle Belt Development Authority in Kumasi.

Among the issues discussed was ways of upgrading the picturesque Nkawkaw Park into a state of the art facility as the park also serves as the landing site for the annual Kwahu Easter paragliding event that takes place on the Odweanoma mountains.



There will be further consultations between the three bodies that is National Sports Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority and the Sports Ministry to upgrade the edifice.

