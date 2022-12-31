0
Nketiah needed the opportunities to show his qualities - Arsenal manager Arteta ahead of Brighton clash

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to start English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah in the game against Brighton on Saturday.

The 23-year-old impressed on his first English Premier League start this season, scoring in the 3-1 win against West Ham on Boxing Day.

And with forward Gabriel Jesus still out with an injury, the England youth international is expected to lead the attack for Arsenal.

"That’s what we need from the players - we had a big blow with Gabby. Not having him had a big impact in the team but we always said that Eddie had the qualities. He needed the opportunities to show that and he did it again on Boxing Day," said Arteta in a pre-match conference.

Arsenal travel to the Amex Park sitting comfortably top of the English Premier League table, and will be hoping to continue their rich run of form this season.

Nketiah will be expected to add to his tally on Saturday when the Gunners face the Seagulls.

