No Danlad Ibrahim as Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo names 20-man squad for Kumasi derby

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo has named a 20-man squad ahead of their Ghana Premier League match week four encounter against King Faisal on Monday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm at the Baba Yara stadium.



In-form goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad will miss the game because he is on duty with the Black Meteors for their game against Mozambique on Sunday well as Isaac Oppong and George Mfegue.



Their last two games recorded six goals with King Faisal scoring three and Kotoko scoring three goals.



The Porcupine Warriors have won twice in their four encounters with King Faisal picking only one victory and the other game ending in a draw.



King Faisal have yet to win a game this season and will be hoping to ditch their city rivals on Monday. Kotoko’s last Premier League game in Kumasi ended 2-1 against Nsoatreman FC.



Below is the full squad:

Frederick Asare (KG)



Pouaty Moise Dassise



Christopher Nettey



Andrews Kwadwo Appau



Sheriff Mohammed



Maxwell Agyemang

Samuel Appiah



Richard Boadu



Enock Morrison



Justice Blay



Shadrack Addo



Rocky Dwamena

Stephen Amankona



Nicolas Mensah



Steven Mukwala



Serge-Eric Zeze



John Tedeku



Richmond Lamptey

Samuel Boateng



Dickson Afoakwa