No Ghanaian as Ivory Coast, Nigeria players dominate best XI of 2023 AFCON

Ghana's underwhelming performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was highlighted once again as none of the country's football stars made the cut for the team of the tournament.

CAF announced the best eleven of the tournament in a post on X on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with Ivory Coast and Nigerian players dominating the team.



The two finalists had three players each, while South Africa and DR Congo had two each, with Equatorial Guinea having one player to complete the set.



Notably, Nigeria's star man, Victor Osimhen and the tournament's best young player, Simon Adingra, missed out.



Osimhen, who is the reigning CAF Best Footballer, had a decent tournament but failed to make the list, having scored just one goal in seven games, whereas Adingra who was superb from the knockout stage and polled a goal and two assists in the tournament also could not make the cut.



South Africa goalie Ronwen Williams, who won the competition's best goalkeeper award, was named in post behind a four-man defence of Nigerian duo Ola Aina and Troost-Ekong, DR Congo's Chancel Mbemba and Ivorian left-back Ghislian Konan.

In the middle, South Africa's Teboho Mokoena and the Ivorian duo of Jean Michel Seri and Franck Kessie completed a three-man midfield in the 4-3-3 set-up.



DR Congo winger Yoane Wissa, Equatorial Guinea striker Emilio Nsue, who won the Golden Boot and Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman completed the attacking line.





