No Ghanaian coach has applied to be next Black Stars coach - GFA

The GFA has planned to name a coach by the end of January

The Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director has disclosed that no Ghanaian coach has applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The Black Stars big post has been vacant following the resignation of Otto Addo as head coach of the Ghana national team.



Although Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that more than 60 coaches have applied for the position, he disclosed that no coach in Ghana has expressed interest officially.



According to him, most of the coaches who have applied are from Europe and South America.



“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” he told Asempa FM.

“From what I know, no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that.



“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month.”



The Black Stars would play their first match in 2023 against Angola in the 2024 AFCON qualifiers in March.



