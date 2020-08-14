Soccer News

No Ghanaian player left in the UEFA Champions League after Atletico Madrid's exit

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian player abroad

No Ghanaian player will play a part in the last four of the UEFA Champions League following the exit of Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants were shockingly eliminated from the competition after losing to European minnows RB Leipzig on Thursday.



The Rojiblancos were beaten 2-1 by the Germans in Lisbon last night, with the Ghanaian an unused substitute due to injury.



The competition began with five Ghanaian players from the group stages, but the semifinals will see no player from the West Africa State.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (KRC Genk), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) were all eliminated at the group stages.



Partey has been integral in Atletico's progress in the competition, and it is not surprising that his absence in last night's game was evident.



The 27-year-old is a target of English giants Arsenal, and with his side's elimination, talks could continue following the Rojiblancos exit.

