Sports News Tue, 28 Jul 2020

No ‘Partey' for Arsenal?

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey plays for Atletico Madrid

The Thomas Partey-Arsenal deal may take a while to happen, according to Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

In a tweet, he said Atletico Madrid are not willing to accept the deal because Arsenal were ready to offer €25M plus one player while the La Liga club wants the Gunners to pay the release clause fee of €50M.

Thomas Partey has been on Arsenal’s shopping list for a while now, being instrumental for the Los Rojiblancos in the just ended La Liga season.

The 27-year-old still has 3 more years on his Atletico Madrid contract.

Source: 3 News

