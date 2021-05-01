No agent is entitled to 15% in Kwame Poku's move to USM Alger - Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko says it has not failed to pay an agent with respect to Poku's transfer

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have responded to widespread rumours claiming they have failed to pay an agent who facilitated Kwame Poku's move to the Algerian side, USM Alger.

Reports that emerged on Saturday morning indicated that Algerian football agent, Adel Hammouche had accused Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah of failing to pay him his agent fee in the transfer of Kwame Opoku to USM Algiers.



The agent who was mandated to negotiate together with an Egyptian intermediary (Sherif Farouk El Sayed) who he claimed he never saw continued that, after Kotoko received their money from USM Algiers, Nana Yaw Amponsah is no longer picking his calls.



He is demanding an amount of €45,000 from Kotoko and has threatened to explore legal means in order to get his share of the cake.



According to him, he is due 15% of the total transfer fee per the letter of mandate document.

Hammouche is said to have reported Asante Kotoko to the Ghana embassy in Algeria to implore Nana Yaw Amponsah to pay him and his counterpart €45,000 from the deal as agreed in the letter of mandate.



However, Asante Kotoko in a press release signed by acting Communications Manager David Obeng Nyarko, stated emphatically they will not pay monies for no work done.



