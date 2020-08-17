Sports News

No external forces in Black Stars player selection - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has dismissed reports suggesting that national team selections are influenced by the government and officials from the Ghana Football Association.

During Kwesi Nyantakyi's reign as the GFA boss, it was consistently reported that call ups to the Black Stars was influenced by external forces.



But Charles Akonnor insists that players are invited to play for the Black Stars based on their performances in their respective clubs.



“It’s never true that selections into the national teams are influenced by government and GFA officials,” he said in an interview on Accra based Starr FM.

“I was an assistant for two matches and I didn’t experience anything of that sought."



“I didn’t feel there was any kind of pressure or any decision taken by management or anybody,” he added.



Akonnor has been Ghana coach since February 2020 but is yet to take charge of his first game due to the postponement of AFCON and World Cup qualifiers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

