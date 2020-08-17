Sports News

No medal for Ghana at Olympic Games – GOC President declares

GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has ruled out any of chance of Ghana winning a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The global sporting festival which was initially scheduled for July 24, 2020 was postponed to "no later than summer 2021" due to the coronavirus pandemic



Before the halt on major sporting activities across the world, only four Ghanaian players had qualified for the Olympic Games.



The are Nadia Eke a triple jumper, Joseph Paul Amoah a sprinter and boxers Samuel Takyie and Sulemana Tetteh.



In an interview with Citi TV, the GOC boss told Ghanaians not to expect any medal from any of the athletes who will compete in the tournament.



He noted that the country’s preparations over the years has not been ideal.

“There’s no way we can win a medal in Tokyo 2020 but as they always say, in sports anything can happen.



“If we are going to win medals by virtue of performing fairly with everybody, it will be extremely difficult. That should tell us that there is something we are not doing right”.



“I think the last time we won a medal was back in 1992 where the Black Meteors won a Bronze medal and since then we haven’t won a medal at the Olympics and we don’t look like we would win a medal in Tokyo.



“What we should be looking at is doing better than what we did at Rio, that is the only way we can say as a nation we are progressing.” he concluded.



Ghana has won just four medals from Olympic Games.

