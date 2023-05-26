No one can say Otto Addo was a bad coach - Prosper Addo

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has expressed high praise for Otto Addo, asserting that no one can argue that he was a bad coach for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo was appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars in 2022, taking over from Milovan Rajevac.



He played a crucial role in guiding the team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria. However, following Ghana's elimination in the group stages of the tournament, he resigned from his post to return to Borussia Dortmund.



In an interview, Prosper Addo spoke highly of Otto Addo, emphasizing that he brought a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas that significantly enhanced the national team's performance.



Prosper Addo stated, "No one can convince me that he was a bad coach for Ghana. He introduced fresh ideas, demonstrated tactical acumen, and possessed a deep understanding of the game."

Following Otto Addo's departure, experienced coach Chris Hughton was appointed as his successor and continues to lead the team.



Hughton is expected to announce the squad for next month's AFCON qualifiers.



JNA/OGB