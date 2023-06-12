No one from Ghana approached me - Bayern Munich star on why he picked Canada over Ghana

Ghanaian-born Canadian footballer, Alphonso Davies has disclosed that there was no official approach from the Ghana Football Association for him to represent the country at the international level.

Alphonso Davies disclosed on the ‘Say Less’ podcast that he was not given the option of picking between the country of his birth and Canada as Ghana did not make any formal offer for him to play for the country.



He stated however that when reports of his impending move to Bayern Munich emerged, he was contacted by an official of the GFA via Instagram.



He added that at the time the contact was made, he had already completed his switch to represent Canada.



The Bayern Munich full-back also hinted that his mother was not open to the idea of him playing for Ghana.



“Ghana never reached out and also my mom was like ‘nah’. I wasn’t a big name. It was when the news came out that I was going to Bayern then I got a message from the Ghana Federation, I think it was someone from the federation that texted me on Instagram but it was too late because at the time I already had my citizenship and already made a decision,” he said.



Alphonso Davies was born at the Buduburam Camp in the Central Region to Liberian refugee parents who had fled the war in Liberia.

In an interview with the Bundesliga media, Alphonso Davies opened up on life at the refugee camp and how he and his family managed to leave Ghana.



"It was hard to live because the only way you survive sometimes is you have to carry guns," remembers Alphonso's father, Debeah. "We didn't have any interest in shooting guns. So, we decided to just escape from there. They have a program called resettlement, and they said 'OK, you have to fill in a form for Canada.' We went through the interview and everything, and made it, and came over here."



Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from Canadian giants, Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 and has established himself a prominent member of the German giants.



The left-back has made over 100 appearances and scored 12 goals for Bayern.







KPE