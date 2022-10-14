0
No one is happy about Ghana Premier League suspension - GoldStars coach

Former Black Meteors Assistant Coach Michael Osei Bibiani GoldStars coach, Michael Osei

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani GoldStars coach Michael Osei is expectedly unhappy with the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to AshantiGold's injunction.

Following the Human Rights Court's decision to adjourn the case between AshantiGold and Ghana Football, the league remains suspended.

“Very unfortunate, no one is happy about it but we have to manage it," Osei reacted to Friday's decision in an interview with Footballghana.

“As coaches, we need to improvise a lot on our training programmes to maintain the shape of the playing body."

The case has been adjourned to Thursday, October 20, 2022.

On Thursday, October 13, the Lawyers of AshantiGold filed a supplementary affidavit to their interlocutory injunction application.

The GFA lawyers in their appearance in court on October 14 countered that due processes were not followed by AshantiGold in filing the affidavit but AshantiGold lawyers argued that the GFA’s objection was irregular.

The judge, Barbara Tetteh-Charwey determined that both parties erred, striking out AshantiGold’s supplementary affidavit. She has granted the Obuasi-based club Monday, October 17, to apply for leave to file the supplementary affidavit.

She will hear the club’s application to file the supplementary affidavit on Thursday, October 20.

The court will determine whether or not it will grant Ashantigold’s request to file a supplementary affidavit on October 20.

