No player has been locked up by fans - Medeama rubbishes report

Medeama SC players

Medeama has reacted angrily to reports that irate fans of the club locked up players and officials after Thursday's recovery session, labeling the claim as "terror-stricken journalism borne out of a fictitious imagination".

Widespread media reports claimed that angry fans of the club locked up players and officials following the resignation of head coach Samuel Boadu.



But the club has been swift in issuing a strongly worded statement, insisting claims that supporters locked up officials of the club is a complete lie.



Boadu tendered in his resignation after the side's 2-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at home.



"Kindly disregard a wicked fabrication claiming some supporters of our club locked up players and officials after Thursday's recovery session. We are scandalized and petrified by these outright lies."

"This is terror-stricken journalism borne out of a fictitious imagination. Ignore!"



