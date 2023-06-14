No player is guaranteed a permanent spot – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton

Head Coach of the Black Stars of Ghana Chris Hughton says no player is guaranteed a starting spot in his team, but insists every player is pushing for a start.

The 64-year-old is preparing his side for an important 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo.



The Black Stars trained on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and will now hold a fourth session behind closed doors on Thursday, June 15 with 24 players currently in camp.



Addressing the press after Tuesday, June 13 during training session, Hughton said no player has a permanent spot in his starting line-up.



“There is no absolute standout first XI. Whatever the squad is, whether 23, 24 or 25, players are all pushing to start,” the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss said, as quoted by Joy Sports.



“For expectation as a coach, you always have to give your players all of the information and when we do our homework and when we watch our opponent, there isn’t one that we think will win this game easily.”

The Black Stars jet off to Madagascar on Friday, June 16 and will lock horns with Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.



Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.



The West African giants can, therefore, seal their place at next year’s AFCON if they manage to beat Madagascar on Sunday.



LSN/WA