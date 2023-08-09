No rush to appoint assistant coach – Legon Cities coach Fabin

Legon Cities coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin

The newly appointed head coach of Legon Cities FC, Paa Kwesi Fabin has explained the reason to delay the appointment of an assistant coach after assuming his new role.

This decision, he explained, stems from certain coaching experiences he has encountered.



Fabin's official unveiling as the head coach of Legon Cities FC took place on August 8, 2023. He takes over from Maxwell Konadu, who departed to join Nsoatreman Football Club in preparation for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



The accomplished coach has inked a two-year contract with the Royals as they gear up for the forthcoming season.

Addressing the media during his unveiling, Coach Fabin said, "I don’t want to rush into appointing an assistant coach. I’ll take my time to appoint someone with whom I can share the same DNA, someone who would understand what I want to achieve”.



Paa Kwesi Fabin's is expected to use his extensive expertise to make a significant impact at Legon Cities in the upcoming GPL season.



