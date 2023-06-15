No stadium in Ghana is good enough to host final of any CAF tournament – Club Licensing Board chair

The Accra Sports Stadium can host preliminary CAF matches

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako has disclosed that Ghana does not have a stadium fit enough to host the final of any of CAF's competitions.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Dr Baah Nuako explained that most of the stadia in Ghana can only meet the requirement of hosting matches such as qualifiers, the knockout phase and other tournaments.



He explained that CAF category 4 stadiums are of the highest quality but unfortunately, Ghana does not have any stadium that can meet the requirements.



According to him, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium are currently the only stadium that comes close to meeting the standards of the Confederation of African Football.



“The Accra Sports Stadium is a category 2 stadium and it can host Women’s AFCON qualifiers, Men’s U17 to U23 tournaments, Champions League and Confederations Cup preliminary rounds,” Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako said.

“The Baba Yara Stadium has been classified as category 3 and can host Confederations Cup group stage, World Cup qualifiers, CHAN qualifiers, and Women’s AFCON among others.



He added, “But if you want to play CAF Super Cup, Champions League and Confederations Cup finals you will need a category 4 venue and Ghana does not have a single one.”



JNA/KPE