'No time for regrets, 2 games left' - Iñaki Williams speaks on Portugal loss

Iñaki Williams

Iñaki Williams has indicated that Ghana Black Stars still have a chance of qualifying for the next stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Expressing the unconditional support he has received from the fans so far, the Ghanaian forward stated in a tweet that there is no time for the team to regret.



He added that the Black Stars still have two games left in the group stage.



"There is no time for regrets, there are 2 games left still... Thank you fans for the unconditional support," Iñaki Williams tweeted after Ghana's defeat to Portugal.



Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo has described the penalty awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo during the Ghana vs. Portugal game as "a special gift from the referee".



He indicated at a post-match press conference that the referee's decision on the day was "a wrong decision".



"The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty. Everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?" Otto Addo questioned.

"If somebody scores a goal, congratulations," Addo said. "But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee.''



"I think it was really the wrong decision,'' Otto Addo added. "We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There's no explanation for me. And then it's difficult against a world-class team when they are leading.''





There is no time for regrets, there are 2 games left still... ????



Thank you fans for the unconditional support. ♥????????

Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 at Stadium 974 to top Group H which included Uruguay and South Korea.Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.

The Portuguese scored two-in-two minutes to restore a 3-1 lead. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly late on to end the game 3-2.



The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament.



Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.







