No way! - Hearts players reject new bonus structure

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

A new bonus structure proposed by Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic, has been rejected by the players.

Information from Modernghana Sports indicated that club had in the past been working with a bonus structure which placed all players at par in the distribution of bonuses for wins.



However, with the new structure, players in the first 11 who play through the full 90 minutes will get an advantage in their bonuses, over the players who play the games as substitutes.



Further information from Oyerepa FM, as quoted in a report on Modern Ghana, has showed that the players were unhappy with the new arrangement and have aptly rejected it.

The new bonus structure was supposed to take effect from Thursday, February 4, 2021’s game against Medeama FC.



Management has scheduled another meeting after the big game to relook at the bonus structure.