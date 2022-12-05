Nobody approached me to play for Ghana - Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck

English player of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck has disclosed that no official from the Ghana Football Association approached him officially to switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars.

The 32-year-old who came through the ranks at Manchester United was born to Ghanaian parents and grew up in the United Kingdom.



According to him despite knowing he was Ghanaian, it was never hard for him to decide to play for the Three Lions because he grew up playing for England and looked forward to making his senior debut.



Speaking in an interview with UK-based Ghanaian musician, Michael Dapaah, the former Arsenal player stated that no official from the GFA approached him to play for Ghana.



“There wasn’t like an official approach from Ghana to come and play for them or anything like that, so it wasn’t as hard as a decision like people would have thought,” Welbeck said.

“It was natural for me because I’ve been playing for England since I was 14 so it’s like a natural progression to try and reach that next step. You know you want to get to the next stage group, 19, 21, and the senior team,” he stated.



Welbeck made his debut for England in a friendly match against Ghana which ended 1-1.



JNA/KPE