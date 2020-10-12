‘Nobody asked me to be a coach’- C.K. Akonnor reacts to criticism after Mali defeat

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has said that nobody asked him to be a coach after receiving a lot of backlash from Ghanaians in Mali’s defeat.

The former Asante Kotoko coach's first game for the national team ended in a 3-0 defeat to West Africa powerhouse, Mali in Antalya, Turkey last Friday.



The loss generated a heated criticism from most football fans and to the Black Stars trainer, it’s disturbing to receive several backlash from Ghanaians but he added that nobody asked him to be a coach.



He has, therefore, promised that Ghanaians will enjoy watching the Black Stars again.

“I can understand their disappointment. I have read a few of their comments, and it’s disturbing but, nobody asked me to be a Coach that is what we are made of."



“I have accepted the criticisms in good faith. I am a Ghanaian and I want to go the Ghanaian way but things would change and we will enjoy watching the team again,” Akonnor told GFA media.



Akonnor will hope for an improved performance and win against Asian champions Qatar on Monday today.