Nobody at GFA imposes players on a Black Stars coach – Prosper Harrison Addo

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has indicated that it is funny for people to say President Kurt Okraku makes the player selections for the Black Stars.

According to him, there is no truth in that allegation.

“It’s funny to say Kurt Okraku makes the selection for the Black Stars,” Prosper Harrison Addo said during a discussion on Citi FM on Friday, March 10.

The Ghana FA General Secretary continued to explain, “These are all kinds of accusations without facts. There is a process. No one person, the head coach alone does not make the squad. He discusses it with his team and they present it to the management committee. If it is good then it will come out.

“Nobody imposes a player on a coach.”

He further advised that if anyone does not like a certain player they should not expect that a coach will not invite that player.

