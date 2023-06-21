1
Menu
Sports

Nobody can transform the Black Stars into a better team – Thomas Duah

Thomas Duah Assist 610x400 Former Black Stars player, Thomas Duah

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Black Star player, Thomas Duah has stated that no one, including current expatriate coach Chris Hughton, has the ability to make the Black Stars a better team.

This comes after Ghana failed to beat Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday afternoon to secure AFCON 2023 qualification.

The former player believes that the system of inviting players to represent the country is under scrutiny as a result of Ghana’s current performance.

Thomas Duah responded to the question of whether Chris Hughton is building the Black Stars in the right direction:

“Nobody can build the Black Stars; anyone who claims otherwise is a liar. We’re only practising ‘trying your luck’ and nothing else. Listen, the system for inviting players is flawed, and it is causing our national teams to fail," he said.

“How do you build a team by bringing in different players for different games, and how do you find cohesion and understanding?” We don’t put together teams like that. Look, there are five or four Bayern Munich club players in the German national team, and there are more than five Barcelona players in the Spanish national team, so there is always telepathy.”

“Ours isn’t like that. The local players have been left out; gone are the days when the Black Stars insisted on only local players, and that was what won us the trophy,” he added.

Ghana has won four African Cup of Nations trophies in 23 appearances, winning in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1987.

Ghana will hope to make their 24th AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast by defeating the Central African Republic in September.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan