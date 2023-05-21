Nobody imposed Chris Hughton on the GFA – Kurt Okraku

Coach Chris Hughton

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has refuted claims that Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars head coach was imposed on the GFA.

Okraku explained that the decision to appoint Chris Hughton was made by the association and he gave his full support.



In an interview with SuperSport, Okraku stated, "Chris Hughton is a coach contracted by the Football Association of Ghana, which I lead. If we didn't have trust and belief in him, he would never have been the coach of Ghana."



Okraku strongly dismissed the idea of Hughton being forced upon him when asked about it, stating, "Are you kidding me? Kurt Okraku? Nobody imposes on me, absolutely nobody."



He clarified that the Executive Committee had faith in Hughton and their decision was based on a clear plan and further explained that the Ministry of Youth and Sports also backed Hughton's appointment.

“The Executive Committee had trust in him, we were sure about him, we had a clear plan for him and we executed it. Before we gave the job to Otto Addo, we knew he won’t stay beyond December after the World Cup, and we had a succession plan, the successor was Chris. That’s why we brought him much closer to the team for him to get to know the players.”



Chris Hughton assumed the role of Black Stars head coach earlier this year and has already overseen two matches against Angola, winning in Kumasi and drawing in Luanda.



