Nominees for GPL Coach of the Month

Nominees for coach of the month

Four Coaches who led their teams to impressive results in January have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month Award.

The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Coach of the Month for January award will be announced on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a trophy.



Below are the nominees for the Coach of the Month- January:



Bashiru Hayford – Legon Cities



After taking over as head coach of the side Coach Bashiru Hayford saw his team secure three wins out of five games played in January. Two of their wins were secured at home and a vital win away when they beat Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium. Legon Cities, however, lost two matches within the month. In all, the team secured 9 points in January.



Augustine Evans Adotey – Karela FC

As Head Coach of the league leaders, Coach Adotey led Karela FC to three wins in January. All three wins were secured at the Anyinase CAM park. The team also drew away to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium giving them a total of 10 points in January.



Johnson Smith – Asante Kotoko



Out of the five games played in January, Coach Johnson Smith guided the team to two wins and 2 draws in January. The Club secured a win at home and one away in the month. They, however, suffered defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Vladislav Viric – Dreams FC



After taking over as head coach, Viric’s men were unbeaten throughout January. Two wins and three draws has seen the resurgence of the side after a torrid start to the season. In all Dreams FC secured 9 points out of 15 in January.