None of you could think - Sports Minister's aide fires stranded footballers

Kofi Asare Brako, Spokesperson for Ghana Minister of Youth and Sports has questioned the rationale behind a video from some stranded Ghanaian footballers in Ethiopia that has gone viral.

In the video which broke the internet on Tuesday, the players are seen sharing their plight and requesting to be evacuated to Ghana.



The players which comprise the likes Muntari Tagoe, Lee Addy and Tuffour Frimpong claimed that following the Coronavirus influenced closure of the football season in Ethiopia; their various teams have paid them their fees, which at present have been exhausted on food and other utility bills.



The nature of the video arrested the attention of many until the Ghana Fa President Kurt E.S. Okraku and the Sports Ministry intervened.



However speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Y FM, Asare Brako has questioned the need to make public such issues which he thinks is bad publicity for government.



“It’s unfortunate that out of 22 players nobody could reason nobody could reason to that extent that it is not good to put this thing out there,” Asare Brako told Y FM.



“Now we’ve not had the same situation with Nigerian players, Togo players but they equally have players playing in other countries, so why should this thing happen at this moment,” he queried.

The Sports Ministry has already taken steps to help address the concerns raised by the players after the video went viral. However their ultimate request of being evacuated to Ghana might not see the light of day, according to Kofi Asare Brako.



“We’ll do our best possibly to make sure we’ll meet them halfway. What it means is that if we do it for Ethiopia today, are we going to do it for other players in other countries all over the world?



“That is one challenge. So we are extra as to how best we are able to solve this issue.



“The Minister was touched by their plight so let’s see probably by close of the day on Friday we should be able to get a clear antidote as to how best we can help them,” he continued.





