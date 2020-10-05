Nordsjaelland is the perfect environment to boost my coaching ambition - Michael Essien

Former Chelsea and Black Stars midfielder, Micheal Essien

FC Nordsjaelland player-coach, Michael Essien has said that he is at the perfect environment for his coaching ambition.

The 37-year-old has joined the Danish side as a player-coach for the 2020-21 season.



The former Chelsea and Black Stars midfielder has agreed to assist head coach Flemming Pedersen for the coming campaign as the Danish side aim to better their eighth-place finish last season.



And the Chelsea legend is delighted with the opportunity offered him by the club.

“Tom Vernon knows Ghana and has known me since I was 18, so when we started talking, I thought the best decision was to come here, learn and share my experience with the young players,” Essien tells i.



“You always have to start from somewhere when you want to learn. Here is the perfect environment to learn and [head coach] Flemming Pedersen has already been great with me, always asking me to voice my opinion.”