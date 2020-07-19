Sports News

Nordsjaelland will continue to rely on Ghana academy players- Sports Director Jan Laursen

Mohammed Kudus

Director of Football at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, Jan Laursen has revealed that the team will continue to rely on players from it's feeder club in Ghana, the Right to Dream Academy.

The Super Liga side sold its most priced asset Kudus Mohammed to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam last week, leaving the club in search of a replacement.



However, FC Nordsjaelland will rather depend on their renowned Academies in Akosombo and Farum to find replacements for players sold.



"In a very quiet transfer time, it has been a hallmark of the good work being done at the academies in Ghana and Farum," says Laursen.



"It is fantastic that two from our respective academies can ensure that money comes back into the system," he added.

The Right to Dream Academy has been the main source of supply of talents for the club, with the current squad containing seven players from the West African country.



Despite the departure of Kudus Mohammed, the club still has budding talents Isaac Atanga, Kamaldeel Sulemana, Clinton Antwi, Ibrahim Sadid, Abu Francis, Abdul Mumin and the returning Godsway Donyoh.



In the past the club had the likes of Enock Adu Kofi, Kamal Issah and Ernest Antwi all play a part in the remarkable history of the Wild Tigers.

