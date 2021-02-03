North Texas unveil Ghanaian teenager Hope Avayevu ahead of new season

Ghanaian teenager, Hope Kodzo Avayevu

USL League One side North Texas SC have unveiled Ghanaian teenager, Hope Kodzo Avayevu ahead of the 2021 season.

Avayevu completed his move in January 2021 signing a three-year contract for the club with an option to extend for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.



The 18-year-old is a product of the Faith Soccer Academy in Ghana.



Avayevu was a standout performer in the 2019, Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup, with Bechem United FC before joining affiliate club FC Dallas.

"Hope is a very exciting young talent that we have been tracking for a while now and also had the opportunity to bring him to train with us last year," North Texas General Manager Matt Denny said.



"He has been on the radar for many big clubs and we have worked hard to bring him here. We see a really bright future for Hope."



The youngster becomes the first major signing for North Texas ahead of the new campaign.