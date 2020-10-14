NorthEast United FC sign striker Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah has completed a move to NorthEast United FC

Indian side NorthEast United FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah in the on-going transfer window.

The 30-year-old penned a deal with the club after parting ways with English League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in June 2020 following the expiration of his contract.



Appiah joins NorthEast United FC as a free agent and will be reuniting with Gerard Nus who was recently appointed head coach of the club.



Nus was the assistant coach of the Black Stars at the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to Avram Grant.

Appiah was a member of the Ghana team that reached the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



He made 21 appearances and four goals and provided assisted one assist in all competitions last season for AFC Wimbledon.



The experienced striker has previously played for Notts County, Cambridge United, Reading FC, Yeovil Town, Aldershot Town, Margate and other English clubs.