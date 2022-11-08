0
Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland backs Africa Champions Senegal to do well at World Cup

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland will be supporting the Senegal national team among the five qualified African countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to SuperSportTV, the Manchester City goal machine said he sees Senegal as a side with a strong team.

Confident about the quality of the players of the Teranga Lions, Haaland is backing the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Champions to do well at this year’s global tournament.

“I think Senegal will do really well.

“They are a strong team and they have so many strong players. So I think Senegal will do the best out of those,” Erling Haaland shared.

Besides Senegal, other African countries that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup include Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia, as well as Morocco.

The upcoming tournament is scheduled to kick start in Qatar on November 20.

